Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani expressed appreciation for Iran's consistent supply of gas and electricity to Iraq despite financial dues exceeding 11 billion euros.

Prime Minister al-Sudani's remarks came in a speech he delivered during the Russian Energy Week; a massive assembly hosted by President Vladimir Putin himself and attended by dozens of government representatives and energy companies from all over the world.

The prime minister noted that the high demand, especially during the sweltering summer, has prompted gas-related investment projects in Iraq.

He added that Iran has played a major role in addressing those needs throughout the years, despite more than 11 billion euros in unpaid dies.

Al-Sudani said Iraq has the capacity to become a prominent global supplier, reiterating his government's commitment to agreements it stroke with Total, and other Emirati and Chinese firms.

"This strategic approach aims to establish a self-sustained gas supply within 3 to 5 years, reducing the reliance on imports," he added.

Al-Sudani announced that his government has launched the sixth licensing round for natural gas exploration in over ten promising gas exploration sites.