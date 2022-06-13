Report

Al-Mutayri: al-Sadr's "sacrifice" is an "eternal altruism" 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-13T15:09:48+0000
Shafaq News/ A leading figure of the Sadrist movement described Muqtada al-Sadr's pull out of the political process as a "lesson of a loyal leader that echoes the position of Imam Hussein," following the mass resignation of the lawmakers affiliated with his movement. 

In a press release on Monday, the head of the political commission of the Sadrist movement, Ahmed al-Mutayri, said al-Sadr's decision was "a sacrifice to Iraq."

"Al-Sadr has rendered his altruism an eternal life. It is, undoubtedly, a courageous position and a lesson from a leader who is loyal to his people and homeland. It reminds us with his grandfather Imam Hussein's saying 'I would neither surrender to you like a servile, nor concede to you like a slave'."

"Only the greats would make such precious sacrifices for a greater cause.   This is not new for the family of al-Sadr," he said.

