Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

high inflation, uneven global vaccine availability and COVID-19 outbreaks affect oil demand, OPEC chief

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-08T09:23:07+0000
high inflation, uneven global vaccine availability and COVID-19 outbreaks affect oil demand, OPEC chief

Shafaq News/ The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) expected that oil inventories will drop more in the coming months.

 OPEC’s Secretary General, Mohammad Barkindo said in a virtual appearance at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit,” Oil stocks in developed world nations fell by 6.9 million barrels in April, , 160 million barrels lower than the same time one year ago, making the figure public for the first time...We expect to see further drawdowns in the months ahead.” 

 “The market has continued to react positively to the decisions we took (to return 2.1 million bpd to the market from May through July).”

Barkindo added that high inflation, uneven global vaccine availability and COVID-19 outbreaks were continued risks to oil demand while he noted that vaccine rollouts and the “massive fiscal stimulus” aided an upbeat outlook.

OPEC+ complied with 114% of agreed output curbs in April, Barkindo said.

On the effect of oil on climate change, Secretary General said OPEC did not deny climate change but the global economy still needs oil.

“We encourage all our member countries to continue to invest in renewables but also to continue to meet the demand for hydrocarbons.”

related

The price of OPEC basket rose to $53.29 a barrel

Date: 2021-01-07 12:07:04
The price of OPEC basket rose to $53.29 a barrel

Iraq ranks second among OPEC top producers in February, OPEC says

Date: 2021-03-13 07:34:25
Iraq ranks second among OPEC top producers in February, OPEC says

OPEC oil prices are rising and recording $ 45.34 per barrel

Date: 2020-08-17 11:30:48
OPEC oil prices are rising and recording $ 45.34 per barrel

Oil prices rise ahead of OPEC meeting

Date: 2021-03-04 07:14:12
Oil prices rise ahead of OPEC meeting

Oil prices of OPEC Members

Date: 2021-04-29 08:32:29
Oil prices of OPEC Members

Iraq’s collapsed economy is becoming a threat to OPEC, Bloomberg report says

Date: 2020-10-28 18:40:53
Iraq’s collapsed economy is becoming a threat to OPEC, Bloomberg report says

OPEC “cautiously optimistic” oil market will recover in 2021

Date: 2021-01-19 19:13:24
OPEC “cautiously optimistic” oil market will recover in 2021

OPEC basket price climbs to more than $62.00 a barrel

Date: 2021-03-30 10:19:56
OPEC basket price climbs to more than $62.00 a barrel