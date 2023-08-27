USD surges in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rate of the USD against the IQD increased on Sunday in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil as the stock market closed.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, USD prices rose after the closure of the main al-Kifah and al-Harithiya stock markets in Baghdad, reaching 153,300 IQD per $100. This is compared to the morning's rate of 152,900 IQD.

Our correspondent indicated that selling prices at exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad have also risen, with the selling price reaching 154,250 IQD, while the buying price reached 152,250 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, USD also experienced an increase, with the selling price reaching 153,750 IQD per $100, and the buying price at 153,650 IQD per $100.