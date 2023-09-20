USD rises again in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News / Once again, the US dollar saw an increase in its exchange rate on Wednesday, following a morning decline in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI).

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that the dollar's prices rose with the closure of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, reaching 156,300 IQD per $100. In the morning, the dollar's exchange rate was 155,600 IQD per $100.

Our correspondent noted that selling prices in currency exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad also increased, with the selling price reaching 157,250 IQD per $100, while the buying price was 155,250 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the dollar also experienced a rise, with the selling price reaching 156,100 IQD per $100, and the buying price at 156,000 IQD per $100.