USD prices decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News / The prices of the US dollar decreased in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, as of Wednesday's closing.

According to Shafaq News agency’s correspondent, the dollar's exchange rates dropped with the closure of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya markets, reaching 159,800 IQD per $100. This marks a decrease compared to the morning rates, which were 160,100 IQD for $100.

In Baghdad's local exchange markets, the selling price of the dollar decreased to 160,750 IQD for $100, while the buying price was 158,750 IQD for $100.

In Erbil, the dollar also saw a decline, with a selling price of 159,850 IQD for $100 and a buying price of 159,750 IQD for $100.