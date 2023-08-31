USD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar witnessed a slight increase on Thursday in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the USD prices rose as the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya main stock exchanges in Baghdad closed, recording 153,200 IQD per $100. This was a slight uptick from the morning's rate of 153,100 IQD per $100.

Our correspondent pointed out that selling prices at currency exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad increased, with the selling price reaching 154,250 IQD, while the buying price was 152,250 IQD for every $100.

In Erbil, the USD also experienced a slight increase, with the selling price reaching 153,850 IQD for every $100, and the buying price at 153,750 IQD per $100.