USD exchange rates dip by week's end in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News / The prices of the US dollar decreased in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), as of the market closure on Thursday.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the dollar's exchange rate decreased at the closing of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, reaching 155,300 IQD for $100. In comparison, the morning exchange rate was 156,000 IQD for $100.

Our correspondent also noted that selling prices at currency exchange stores in the local markets in Baghdad dropped, with the selling price at 156,250 IQD for $100 and the buying price at 154,250 IQD for $100.

In Erbil, the dollar also saw a decline, with the selling price at 154,750 IQD for $100 and the buying price at 154,650 IQD for $100.