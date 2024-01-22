USD declines against IQD in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News / The US Dollar witnessed a decrease against the Iraqi Dinar in both Baghdad and Erbil markets on Monday.

According to our correspondent, the opening rates at the main Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges in Baghdad showed a drop to 151,300 IQD per $100, compared to Sunday's rates of 152,000 IQD per $100.

In local currency exchange shops in Baghdad, selling prices decreased to 152,250 IQD per $100, while buying prices stood at 150,250 IQD for every $100.