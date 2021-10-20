USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-20T15:11:24+0000

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed lower in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Wednesday. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the dollar closed at 147,750 IQD for every 100 USD in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges. At the opening of the market this morning, both central exchanges traded the 100 USD at 147,850 IQD. The buying and selling rates of the USD in Baghdad's local market stood at 148,500 and 147,500 IQD for every 100, respectively.

related

Dollar/Dinar rate drops in Baghdad and rises in Erbil

Date: 2021-07-13 08:47:01

Dollar/Dinar rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-08-17 08:29:34

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-10-18 10:25:54

The U.S. dollar paused after 10 days of losses

Date: 2021-02-19 09:22:16

Dollar/Dinar exchange rates drop in Baghdad

Date: 2021-09-15 07:06:45

Dollar/Dinar rate drops in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-07-15 08:33:37

Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-08-21 17:23:51

Dollar/Dinar exchange rates drop in Baghdad

Date: 2021-10-19 08:12:45