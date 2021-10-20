Report
USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed lower in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Wednesday.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the dollar closed at 147,750 IQD for every 100 USD in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.
At the opening of the market this morning, both central exchanges traded the 100 USD at 147,850 IQD.
The buying and selling rates of the USD in Baghdad's local market stood at 148,500 and 147,500 IQD for every 100, respectively.
