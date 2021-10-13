USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-13T15:36:52+0000

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed higher in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Wednesday. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the dollar closed at 148150 IQD for every 100 USD in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges. The buying and selling rates of the USD in Baghdad's local market stood at 148500 and 147500 IQD for every 100, respectively.

related

Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's official markets

Date: 2021-08-04 16:11:44

Gold edges up as U.S. dollar retracts

Date: 2021-01-13 10:19:00

Dollar/Dinar exchange inched up in Baghdad

Date: 2021-09-07 08:13:02

Dollar closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-07-10 16:10:08

Dollar closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-08-11 16:37:44

Slight rise in the U.S. dollar exchange rate in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-01-20 08:31:05

USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-09-08 15:34:36

USD/IQD closes at the morning rates in Baghdad

Date: 2021-09-20 16:22:31