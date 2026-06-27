USD/IQD slips at close in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Saturday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 157,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 156,750 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the morning session’s 156,850 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 157,250 dinars and bought it at 156,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 156,850 dinars and buying prices at 156,750 dinars.

Jabar Goran, spokesperson for the dollar market in Al-Sulaymaniyah, told Shafaq News that recent fluctuations in the Iraqi dinar's exchange rate against the US dollar “were driven by unfounded rumors.”

Goran added that discussions between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government on implementing the ASYCUDA customs system are ongoing, noting that the two sides had signed a draft agreement. He said the full implementation of the system at border crossings would contribute to greater stability in the dinar's exchange rate.

Over the past few days, the market exchange rate surged amid media reports that the federal government intended to raise the official exchange rate from 132,000 to 160,000 dinars per 100 US dollars. The Central Bank of Iraq denied the allegations, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining exchange rate stability and meeting legitimate demand for foreign currency.