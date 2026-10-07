Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Wednesday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering above 166,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 167,000 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the morning session’s 168,500 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 167,500 dinars and bought it at 166,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 166,700 dinars and buying prices at 166,600 dinars.