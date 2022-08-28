USD/IQD rates kept unchanged in Baghdad on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The US dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) was kept unchanged for the second consecutive day in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147,950 IQD to 100; equal to Saturday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates in the parallel markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148,500 and 147,500 IQD to 100 USD, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD exchange selling and buying transactions settled at a rate of 148,100 and148,000 IQD to 100, respectively.