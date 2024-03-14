USD/IQD rate steadies in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) maintained a steady rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 150,250 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 151,250 and 149,250 IQD to 100, respectively. In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates stood at 150,250 and 150,150 IQD to 100, respectively.