USD/IQD rate edges lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) went down in the forex markets of Baghdad and Erbil, on Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 149,500 IQD to 100, 1500 IQD below Tuesday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's markets settled at 150,500 and 140,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates rose to 149,800 and 149,700 IQD to 100, respectively.