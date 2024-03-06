USD/IQD rate edges higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) rose in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 151,550 IQD to 100, 6,450 IQD above Tuesday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 152,500 and 150,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 150,200 and 150,200 IQD to 100, respectively.