USD/IQD rate edged higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 149600 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 100 IQD below yesterday's rate.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 150000 and 149000 IQD for 100 USD, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 149600 and 149500 IQD to 100.