USD/IQD rate drops in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the markets of Baghdad Erbil today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a rate of 147000 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 148000 and 146000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 148000 and 147000 IQD to 100, respectively.