USD/IQD rate closes lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed lower in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a rate of 153,000 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 1000 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 154,000 and 152,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 153,750 and 152,750 IQD to 100, respectively.