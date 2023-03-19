USD/IQD rate closes lower in Baghdad, Erbil Economy U.S. dollar 2023-03-19T14:54:22.000000Z Share font Enable Reading Mode A- A A+ Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a lower rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Sunday.Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 156000 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 157,500 and 155,500 IQD to 100, respectively.In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 156450 and 155450 IQD to 100, respectively.