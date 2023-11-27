USD/IQD rate closes lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a lower rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 157, 600 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 500 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 158,700 and 156,700 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates stood at 157,750 and 157,650 IQD to 100, respectively.