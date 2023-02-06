USD/IQD rate closes lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 162000 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 163000 and 161000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 164250 and 164150 IQD to 100, respectively.