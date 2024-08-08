USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad and stabilizes in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and remained stable in Erbil, on Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 150,150 IQD to 100 dollars in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, while it recorded 150,000 dinars against 100 dollars this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 151,000 and 149,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates were 150,000 and 149,900 IQD to 100, respectively.