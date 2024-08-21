USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed on Wednesday at a higher rate in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 149,500 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 200 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 150,500 and 148,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, USD selling and buying rates stood at 149,500 and 149,500 IQD to 100, respectively.