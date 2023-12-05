USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 157,150 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 350 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 158,000 and 156,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, USD selling and buying rates stood at 156,850 and 156,750 IQD to 100, respectively.