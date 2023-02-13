USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Monday.

Shafaq News agency correspondent said that the USD exchange transactions in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges closed at a rate of 150,000 IQD to 100, 1000 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 151,000 and 149,000 IQD for 100, respectively.

The USD selling and buying rates in Erbil settled at 152,000 and 151,000 IQD to 100, respectively.