USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 149550 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 50 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 150000 and 149000 IQD for 100 USD, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 149575 and 149475 IQD to 100.