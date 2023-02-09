USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) on Thursday continued to rise in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil following a sharp drop earlier this week.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 150,500 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 2,500 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 151,500 and 149,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 153,000 and 152,900 IQD to 100, respectively.