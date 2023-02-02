USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad Erbil today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 171,250 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 1250 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 172,500 and 170,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 171,750 and 171,500 IQD to 100, respectively.