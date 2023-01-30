USD/IQD rate climb in Baghdad, Erbil Economy U.S. dollar 2023-01-30T08:21:27.000000Z Share font Enable Reading Mode A- A A+ Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climb in the markets of Baghdad Erbil today, Monday.Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 166000 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 100 IQD above the opening rate this morning.The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 167000 and 165000 IQD to 100, respectively.In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 166300 and 166275 IQD to 100, respectively.