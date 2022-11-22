USD/IQD rate climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 148900 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 300 IQD above Monday's rates.

The USD's selling and buying rates in the Iraqi capital's parallel market settled at 149500 and 148500 IQD to 100 USD, respectively.

In the Kurdistan region's capital, the USD's selling and buying rates settled at 148950 and 148850 IQD to 100 USD, respectively.