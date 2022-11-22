Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD rate climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-22T07:44:46+0000
USD/IQD rate climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 148900 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 300 IQD above Monday's rates.

The USD's selling and buying rates in the Iraqi capital's parallel market settled at 149500 and 148500 IQD to 100 USD, respectively.

In the Kurdistan region's capital, the USD's selling and buying rates settled at 148950 and 148850 IQD to 100 USD, respectively.

related

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-06-19 07:44:11
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad

Date: 2022-09-24 08:46:35
USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad

Date: 2022-01-05 15:03:51
USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad

USD/IQD rates drop in Baghdad

Date: 2022-03-30 08:02:36
USD/IQD rates drop in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rate drop in Baghdad, steadies in Erbil

Date: 2022-08-17 14:51:06
USD/IQD exchange rate drop in Baghdad, steadies in Erbil

USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad

Date: 2022-07-28 15:52:59
USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad

USD closes slightly lower in Baghdad on Thursday

Date: 2022-03-03 16:01:22
USD closes slightly lower in Baghdad on Thursday

USD/IQD exchange rate drop in Baghdad

Date: 2022-10-30 07:44:00
USD/IQD exchange rate drop in Baghdad