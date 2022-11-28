USD/IQD rate climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 149,700 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 300 IQD above Sunday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in the parallel market of the Iraqi capital settled at 150,000 and 149,500 IQD to 100 USD, respectively.