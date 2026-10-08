Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened lower in Iraq on Thursday, trading around 166,500 dinars per $100.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 166,800 dinars per 100 dollars, down from Wednesday's 168,500 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 167,250 dinars and bought it at 166,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 166,350 dinars and buying prices at 166,250 dinars.

The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) raised the official end-user rate on Wednesday from 1,320 to 1,520 dinars per dollar.