USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, inch lower in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US dollar rose against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad, while it declined slightly in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and AliHarithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 147,050 IQD per $100, up from 146,950 dinars the previous day.

Local exchange shops in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 148,000 IQD per $100 and the buying price of 146,000 IQD.

In Erbil, selling prices reached 146,900 IQD and buying prices stood at 146,800 IQD per $100.