USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US dollar exchange rates recorded an upward trend in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central currency exchanges registered a rate of 147,400 IQD per $100, up from 147,300 IQD recorded on Monday.

Local exchange shops in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 148,500 IQD per $100 and a buying price of 146,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price was 147,450 IQD per $100 and the buying price was 147,350 IQD.