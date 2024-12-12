USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, dollar exchange rates rose in Baghdad and Erbil, as the stock market closed for the week.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges recorded 150,700 IQD per $100, compared to 150,500 IQD earlier in the day.

At local exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price stood at 151,750 IQD per $100, and the buying price at 149,750 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price was 150,150 IQD per $100, and the buying price was 150,050 IQD.