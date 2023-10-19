USD/IQD exchange rates stable in Baghdad, increase in Erbil

Shafaq News / Exchange rates for the US dollar remained stable against the Iraqi dinar in the capital, Baghdad, while they saw a slight increase in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), at the evening's close on Thursday.
Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that the dollar exchange rates remained steady, closing at 159,800 IQD per $100 in both Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya markets, the same rates observed earlier in the day.
In Baghdad's local exchange shops, selling rates also stabilized at 160,750 IQD for every $100, while buying rates were at 158,750 IQD per $100.
In Erbil, there was a slight increase in the dollar's exchange rate, with selling rates at 160,000 IQD for every $100 and buying rates at 159,900 IQD per $100.