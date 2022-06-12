Report

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-12T07:15:44+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) stabilized in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148350 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148750 and 147750 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 148300 and 148100 IQD to 100 USD.

