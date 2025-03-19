USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the US dollar prices stabilized in Baghdad and Erbil as the exchange markets closed.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges recorded a rate of 147,600 IQD per $100, the same rate as in the morning.

In Baghdad’s local markets, the selling price dropped to 148,500 IQD per $100, while the buying price stood at 146,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price was 147,250 IQD per $100 and the buying price was 147,150 IQD.