USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Date: 2022-07-04T09:19:00+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) stabilized in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad on Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148300 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148750 and 147750 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates dropped to 148275 and 148150 IQD to 100 USD.

