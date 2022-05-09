سیاسة

rss

كوردســتانيات

أمـن

مجتـمع

أخرى

اقتصـاد

عربي ودولي

القسم الفيلي

ريـاضة

منوعـات

فيديو

تقارير وتحليلات

مقـالات

كل الاخبار

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-05-09T07:34:29+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) stabilized in the markets of Baghdad and climbed in Erbil on Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147800 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148250 and 147250 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 148000 and 147750 IQD to 100 USD.

related

USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-01-09 07:50:02
USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-03-08 08:02:48
USD/IQD exchange inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

USD exchange in the Iraqi markets

Date: 2022-03-24 09:15:03
USD exchange in the Iraqi markets

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Date: 2022-01-30 14:54:36
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

USD closes higher in Baghdad on Wednesday

Date: 2022-04-06 15:19:53
USD closes higher in Baghdad on Wednesday

USD rests at Saturday morning's rates

Date: 2021-10-30 14:37:25
USD rests at Saturday morning's rates

USD/IQD closes lower in Baghdad

Date: 2022-04-20 15:41:32
USD/IQD closes lower in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange closes at the morning rates on Saturday

Date: 2021-12-18 15:10:26
USD/IQD exchange closes at the morning rates on Saturday