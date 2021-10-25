Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rates slump in Baghdad, Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-25T07:43:57+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates slump in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) slightly dropped in Baghdad on Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147,800 IQD to 100, 50 dinars below Sunday's opening.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148,250 and 147,250 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the USD rates took the apposite way, registering 147,900 (buying) and 147,700 (selling) IQD for every 100 U

related

Dollar/Dinar exchange rates drop in Baghdad

Date: 2021-09-15 07:06:45
Dollar/Dinar exchange rates drop in Baghdad

The U.S. dollar paused after 10 days of losses

Date: 2021-02-19 09:22:16
The U.S. dollar paused after 10 days of losses

Dollar/Dinar rate drops in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-07-15 08:33:37
Dollar/Dinar rate drops in Baghdad and Erbil

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-10-07 07:50:29
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-08-21 17:23:51
Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's markets

USD/IQD closes at the morning rates in Baghdad

Date: 2021-09-18 16:34:05
USD/IQD closes at the morning rates in Baghdad

For the second day in a row, dollar closes lower in Baghdad markets

Date: 2021-06-16 15:52:23
For the second day in a row, dollar closes lower in Baghdad markets

Dollar closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-07-17 15:46:26
Dollar closes higher in Baghdad's markets