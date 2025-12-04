USD/IQD exchange rates slip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

The US dollar eased for a second straight day on Thursday in Baghdad and Erbil, extending this week’s mild downward trend across Iraqi currency markets.

According to a Shafaq News survey, in the capital, rates on al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges edged down to 142,600 IQD per $100, compared with 142,650 IQD on Wednesday.

Street exchange prices in Baghdad held steady, with sellers quoting 143,500 IQD per $100 and buyers at 141,500 IQD.

Erbil markets also saw slight movement, with the dollar offered at 142,650 IQD and bought at 142,550 IQD per $100.