USD/IQD exchange rates inches up in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) registered a small notch in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148,300 IQD to 100, 50 IQD above Saturday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148,500 and 147,500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 148,450 and 148,250 IQD to 100 USD.