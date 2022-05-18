Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-05-18T08:15:02+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) inched up in the markets of Baghdad.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harthiya exchanges are trading the USD at 148200 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148750 and 147750 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 148400 and 148200 IQD to 100 USD.

related

USD/IQD exchange rates rose in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-12-30 07:33:05
USD/IQD exchange rates rose in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Date: 2022-03-31 15:43:11
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

USD closes slightly lower in Baghdad on Thursday

Date: 2022-03-03 16:01:22
USD closes slightly lower in Baghdad on Thursday

USD/IQD exchange rates dropped in Baghdad

Date: 2022-01-22 08:03:41
USD/IQD exchange rates dropped in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rate remains unchanged on Thursday

Date: 2022-04-14 15:21:21
USD/IQD exchange rate remains unchanged on Thursday

USD/IQD rates dropped in Baghdad

Date: 2022-03-22 08:04:07
USD/IQD rates dropped in Baghdad

USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-10-17 15:40:04
USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2022-01-25 15:15:49
USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets