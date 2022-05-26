Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-05-26T07:47:39+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148200 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148750 and 147850 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 148300 and 148100 IQD to 100 USD.

related

U.S. dollar rises, but off near two-year peak amid hawkish Fed signals

Date: 2022-04-08 08:36:32
U.S. dollar rises, but off near two-year peak amid hawkish Fed signals

USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-12-19 14:36:53
USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Dollar/Dinar exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Date: 2021-10-26 09:07:11
Dollar/Dinar exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Dollar closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-07-10 16:10:08
Dollar closes higher in Baghdad's markets

USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2022-01-17 15:34:32
USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

USD closes higher in Baghdad

Date: 2021-11-15 14:56:48
USD closes higher in Baghdad

Dollar closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-08-11 16:37:44
Dollar closes higher in Baghdad's markets

USD/IQD closes lower in Baghdad 

Date: 2022-04-24 14:59:49
USD/IQD closes lower in Baghdad 