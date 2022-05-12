Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rates inched up Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-05-12T09:31:57+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates inched up Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) inched up in the markets of Baghdad and climbed in Erbil on Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148000 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148500 and 147500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 148200 and 148000 IQD to 100 USD.

related

USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad

Date: 2021-11-16 08:23:07
USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad

Dinar/Dollar's rates rise in Baghdad

Date: 2021-06-24 15:54:53
Dinar/Dollar's rates rise in Baghdad

Dollar exchange in Iraq

Date: 2022-03-28 15:44:13
Dollar exchange in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-12-16 08:57:46
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad

Date: 2022-04-16 08:09:23
USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad

Drop of dollar's exchange rates in Baghdad and Kurdistan Region 

Date: 2021-10-12 08:16:27
Drop of dollar's exchange rates in Baghdad and Kurdistan Region 

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad and drop in Erbil 

Date: 2022-01-13 09:12:06
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad and drop in Erbil 

Dollar/Dinar rates slightly drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-07-26 09:02:12
Dollar/Dinar rates slightly drop in Baghdad and Erbil