USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, US dollar prices slightly declined in Baghdad and Erbil, as trading closed.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges closed at 150,600 IQD per $100, down from the morning rate of 150,750 IQD.

In Baghdad’s local currency exchange markets, the selling rate stood at 151,750 IQD, while the buying rate was 150,750 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling rate reached 150,500 IQD and the buying rate was 150,400 IQD per $100.