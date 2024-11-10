USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, US dollar exchange rates fell in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad registered an exchange rate of 150,500 IQD per $100, down from 150,750 IQD recorded on Saturday.

In local currency exchange shops across Baghdad, the selling price was 151,500 IQD, while the buying price reached 149,500 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling prices stood at 150,450 IQD and buying prices at 150,350 IQD per $100.